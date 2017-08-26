Fans connect with Roethlisberger on live call

With the team preparing to take on the Panthers in the final preseason game this Thursday, QB Ben Roethlisberger took some time to sit down and answer fans questions during a live conference call, delivered by Steelers Nation Unite.

With the regular season on the horizon, fans were of course eager to hear from Roethlisberger about the outlook for the coming season. When posed the question, he talked about his excitement for this year's group.

"I'm excited about this team. We've got pretty much everybody back on offense, and especially the offensive line as good as they are and as well as they've played. We have Martavis Bryant back and some new additions. Plus, I think the defense is constantly getting better," Roethlisberger said. "I'm really excited about the team that we have, the group of veteran guys and a bunch of young guys that are starting to play some really good football."

Among other topics, he was also asked about his favorite part of suiting up on game day.

"I think what I enjoy most is that extra camaraderie," he explained. "You go out there at practice and you're having fun and we practice. But once you get on the field [on game day], all the hard work you've put in all week, all the dedication, all the studying, the film work and the extra stuff you do, it all just kind of boils down to those three hours. Your teammates are out there and you're all battling for one thing. When we're out there on game day, we're all battling for one goal, and that's to win. We all come together and put aside any differences and you go play football. That's what's most fun about game day."

