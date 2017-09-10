Fan enjoys 'fantastic experience' on road trip

New this season, when Steelers Nation Unite members reach the Hall of Fame level, they're automatically entered into a drawing with for a chance to win a trip to a Steelers away game. Week 1 provided the first opportunity for members to win this season, as the Steelers traveled to Cleveland to take on the Browns.

Earlier last week, the first winner was selected and Christian Ross of Hanover, PA was the lucky Hall of Fame member to win a special trip to the season-opening game.

"It was really exciting," he said of finding out he had won. "When you get a call like that, sometimes you wonder if it's real. But then we talked more and I was just ecstatic."

Christian Ross & his wife, Samantha, are on the road with us - the winners of our first Hall of Fame road trip of the season! #SNUproud pic.twitter.com/FDzABOZZTw — SteelersNationUnite (@SteelersUnite) September 10, 2017

On Saturday morning, he and his wife, Samantha, made the four-plus hour drive to Pittsburgh to catch the bus with the team and head to Cleveland. As part of the trip, the couple won a pair of tickets and pregame field passes for Sunday's opener, roundtrip transportation, an overnight stay at the team's hotel and access to the Steelers Nation Unite Kickoff Dinner with Tunch Ilkin and Craig Wolfley on Saturday night. Throw in the fact that they got to see the Steelers start the season with a victory and it was a pretty good weekend.

"It was fantastic. You can't put a price on it. It was great to be so close to the players, on the field, smell the grass - and it was a perfect day, too," he said. "You can't beat it. It was a fantastic experience."

As a Steelers Nation Unite Hall of Fame member, Christian has taken advantage of the many opportunities to gain yards all throughout the season and the offseason. Clearly, the effort paid off for the couple, as it afforded them the opportunity to experience an unforgettable weekend.

"The benefits are incredible. You don't pay anything. You can contribute with Traditions and you read articles, which I love to do because you find out about other fans," he said. "It's just easy and great."

In addition to the chances to win trips and experiences, Steelers Nation Unite members also get access to exclusive content and exciting benefits, including everything from discounts at the Steelers Pro Shop online to store, to live interactions with the players.

