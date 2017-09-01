FINAL DAY: Win a VIP trip to the home opener

Tuesday is the final day for fans to join Steelers Nation Unite and enter for a chance to win an unforgettable trip to the home opener.

When the team opens its home portion of the regular-season on September 17 against the Vikings, Heinz Field will be packed with screaming fans and Terrible Towels.

Steelers Nation Unite is giving fans a chance to be part of that frenzied crowd with a sweepstakes where the grand prize is a VIP trip to Pittsburgh for the home opener. The official home of Steelers Nation, fans can visit SteelersNationUnite.com now to sign up for free and enter for a chance to win.

In addition to game tickets, one member will be randomly selected to win the following prize package for them and a guest:

2 Tickets to the Steelers Home Opener on Sept. 17

Pregame on-field experience

2 Tickets to the Steelers Kickoff Concert at Stage AE on Sept. 15

Roundtrip Transportaion

Hotel Accommodations

Spending Money

Don't miss out on this chance to score an unforgettable trip to Pittsburgh and Heinz Field. Plus, as a Steelers Nation Unite member, fans get access to exclusive content, benefits and experiences, just for being a loyal Steelers fan. Visit SteelersNationUnite.com now to see how this upcoming season can be even more rewarding.

Fans can now subscribe to Steelers Nation Unite alerts on the Steelers Mobile App. Visit the 'Settings' page and make sure the 'SNU' category is on to get our alerts on upcoming events, content, Huddles, and more! Download the app here.