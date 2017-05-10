Enter to win a game-used football

Last season, the Steelers took down the Kansas City Chiefs in a hard-fought battle in the AFC Divisional Playoff Round at Arrowhead Stadium. Now, fans have a chance to own a piece of memorabilia from that playoff victory.

Steelers Nation Unite, the official home of Steelers Nation, is giving away an authentic, game-used football from the team's 18-16 victory over the Chiefs on January 15, 2017. Fans can join Steelers Nation Unite for free now and enter daily for their chance to win.

One winner will be randomly selected on June 16, 2017 to receive this exclusive item, which comes from the Pittsburgh Steelers Authentic Memorabilia team. Below are the full specifications of the prize.

The football was witnessed being used during the game by a representative of the Pittsburgh Steelers Authentic Memorabilia team. This unique collectible has the Pittsburgh Steelers Authentic Memorabilia individually-numbered tamper-evident hologram affixed to it and can be verified online ensuring that this item is authentic and eliminating the possibility of fraud.

Game-Used Wilson 'The Duke' Official NFL Game Football

Game use witnessed by a member of Pittsburgh Steelers Authentic Memorabilia

Pittsburgh Steelers Authentic Memorabilia individually-numbered tamper-evident hologram

Officially licensed by the National Football League

Presented by Pittsburgh Steelers Authentic Memorabilia

For fans who are looking to add memorabilia to their own fan caves and collections, be sure to check out the Memorabilia section at shop.steelers.com for a wide selection of authentic team memorabilia.

Once fans become Steelers Nation Unite members, they will receive access to a number of other exclusive benefits and rewards that recognize them for their loyalty and dedication to the team. Right now, members can vote in the inaugural Steelers Nation Unite Fan Awards at SteelersNationUnite.com and get involved with this special event, coming this summer.

To become a member, enter the sweepstakes, and learn more about all the exclusive benefits that come with being part of Steelers Nation Unite, visit SteelersNationUnite.com today and get connected with the team like never before.