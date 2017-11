Setting the standard: They say imitation is the highest form of flattery, and there is no doubt younger players have done their best, from high school to even young NFL players, to imitate what Antonio Brown does on the field. Brown’s ability to work the sideline, where he is ‘Tony Toe-Tap,’ is definitely an area where he has set the standard for others to follow.



“Over time there are significant people that set the standard for doing something and others mimic it,” said Tomlin. “I know in that particular case, on our football team, Antonio’s talents along the sideline has raised the bar for all of our wideouts. They all mimic it in preparation. Plays like that have become commonplace on our practice field because of the standard that he sets. Not only in terms of his talents, but his work. I think young guys mimic that. I think the same thing can be said globally about any techniques. I am sure there are probably 16-year old runners out there that are showing patience running like Le’Veon Bell. It is the nature of our game, and all games.”