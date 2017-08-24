It sounds like Bell will start vs. Browns

“And then we’ll see the cumulative effect of that work as we proceed. He and I have to do a good job of communicating in the mornings to assess the previous day’s work and chart out a course for the upcoming day. We will do that, and I’m sure we’ll get increased clarity as we get closer to game action.”
Bell signed his franchise tender on Monday, and he participated in the workout the Steelers had that day. The team was granted a two-week roster exemption from the league during which it can evaluate Bell’s readiness and then decide when to activate him. Because the Steelers currently are carrying 53 players on their roster, not counting Bell, a corresponding move would have to be made when activating him to open a spot for him.
“We’re excited about the additions of those guys,” said Tomlin about Haden, Wilcox, and McDonald. “We’re working hard to bring them up to speed, and to see what their contributions might be this week. As I stand here today, I don’t know what those will be. That’s part of this process that is preparing.”
In addition to the new people, Tomlin also said there are roles still to be defined from among players who may have been with the team from the start of the offseason program, but that’s just the reality for a team at the start of an NFL regular season.
“So it also can be said for the division of labor positionally – the third wideout, or the fourth cornerback, or the second tight end. Those are some of the things we’re working on right now, and some of those questions won’t be answered until much later in the week. But we know the candidates and we’ve been working hard with the much larger body, and it’s really just exciting to get down to the nuts and bolts of it.”
In terms of the return responsibilities, on the depth chart released today,
TOMLIN’S INJURY UPDATE
“We feel really good. We have some guys you could probably characterize as questionable. Guys who have missed time, guys like