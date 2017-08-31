Watt is Digest Player of the Week

CLEVELAND – When he came into the NFL,didn’t want to have to do so in his brother’s shadow. As it turns out, he did something in the first game of his rookie season that his more celebrated brother, J.J., hasn’t been able to accomplish at any point during his own decorated professional career.In the Steelers’ 21-18 victory over the Browns today at FirstEnergy Stadium, T.J. Watt accounted for two sacks and an interception on an afternoon when offense was hard to come by for the visiting team. Watt recorded his two sacks earlier in the game, and he saved his takeaway for a more critical juncture.With the Steelers trying to protect a 21-10 lead in the fourth quarter, the Browns were helped by an unnecessary roughness penalty that was called on Watt at the tail end of a sack by. On the very next play, Watt dropped into coverage, and he got pretty deep into the right flat. Rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer either didn’t see him or thought he could get the ball over him as he was trying to get it to Kasen Williams. Watt went high into the air to make the interception at the 17-yard line, and then he returned it 17 yards to give the offense possession at the Pittsburgh 34-yard line.T.J. Watt is the Steelers Digest Player of the Week.Also considered were, who finished with 11 catches for 182 yards;, who caught six passes for 41 yards and two touchdowns; Anthony Chickillo, who had six tackles and two sacks on defense, and recovered a blocked punt for a touchdown on special teams;, who blocked that punt;, who had six tackles and one sack;, who had three tackles and a sack; and Cam Heyward, who had three tackles and a sack.