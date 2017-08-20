Watson is Digest Player of the Week

TERRELL WATSONRunning Back
With Le’Veon Bell still unsigned, Knile Davis
got the start at running back and then Fitz Toussaint was knocked out of the game with a leg injury. Circumstances combined to provide Terrell Watson
with an opportunity for some extended playing time, and he took advantage.
In the Steelers’ 19-15 loss to the Colts tonight, Watson led the Steelers with 40 yards rushing on eight carries, and he also caught four passes for another 42 yards. One of his catches on a screen pass covered 15 yards and converted a third-and-10 on a drive that ended with a 37-yard field goal by Chris Boswell
.
Watson’s 82 yards from scrimmage led the team, and he is the Steelers Digest
Player of the Week.
Also considered were Landry Jones
, who saw his first playing time of the preseason and completed 21-of-31 for 163 yards, with one touchdown, one interception, and a rating of 77.8; Xavier Grimble
, who caught three passes for 26 yards, including a one-handed 10-yarder for the Steelers only touchdown; Vince Williams
, who had eight tackles and one-half sack; Ryan Shazier
, who was seeing his first preseason action and contributed one tackle and one interception; rookie Cam Sutton, who had three tackles, including one for loss, and a pass defensed in his first action of the preseason; and Jordan Berry
, who averaged 43 yards on three punts, none of which were returned by the Colts.