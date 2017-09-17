Brown is Digest Player of the Week

ANTONIO BROWN

Wide Receiver



CHICAGO – On a day filled with inconsistencies and on-field mistakes, Antonio Brown was as consistent as it got for the Steelers today at Soldier Field. The Steelers fell to 2-1 as the result of a 23-17 overtime loss to a Bears team that came into the game with an 0-2 record.



Brown caught 10 passes for 110 yards and a 7-yard touchdown that was the Steelers’ first of the game. And it came on a play where Ben Roethlisberger simply threw the ball to him out in the flat close to the line of scrimmage, and Brown simply ran over the defender and stretched the ball across the goal line. Brown is the Steelers Digest Player of the Week.



Also considered were Ryan Shazier , who had 11 tackles, including one for loss, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery; J.J. Wilcox , who had five tackles and an interception; Le’Veon Bell, who rushed for 61 yards on 15 carries (4.1 average) and scored a touchdown, while catching 6 passes for another 37 yards to finish with 98 yards from scrimmage; Bud Dupree , who had four tackles, including two for loss, and a quarterback pressure; and Javon Hargrave , who had two tackles and a sack.