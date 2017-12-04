Labriola on the win over the Bengals

All of that was very important, and then suddenly it wasn’t.
With 11:26 remaining in the first quarter of a still scoreless game, Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton dumped the ball over the middle to wide receiver Josh Malone.
It soon became apparent that this was a potentially grave situation, because as medical personnel rushed onto the field to attend to Shazier and players from both teams went to their knees in prayer, his legs never moved. Not at all. When they brought out the cart and the back-board, his legs never moved. As Shazier took a ride off the field no one ever wants to see anyone have to take to be loaded into an ambulance and transported to a trauma center at an area hospital, the final score of a game and the ramifications of that final score could not have seemed more insignificant.
Between then and the final 30 seconds of the first half the Steelers played like a group that had a vision of a teammate fighting for his quality of life stuck in their heads as they saw their deficit grow to 17-0, but in those final 30 seconds Le’Veon Bell took a dump-off pass and turned it into a 33-yard gain and then the Bengals committed one of their 13 penalties – a 38-yard pass interference by Dre Kirkpatrick – and
Then behind the closed doors of their locker room during the 12-minute halftime, the Steelers gathered themselves. Mike Tomlin pulled
“I can’t say enough about the mental toughness of that group that’s in the locker room,” said Tomlin during his postgame press briefing. “We faced a lot of adversity tonight, a lot of it created by us turning the ball over early and a lot of it created by Cincinnati. They came to play, and they got after us in the first half of the game. They dominated and won possession downs on both sides. They converted third downs with their offense, and we weren’t able to get off the field. It was difficult for us to win third downs on our side. You also probably have to acknowledge that it was difficult for those men to stay focused and play with their brother laid flat. That’s an element of ball as well. Thankfully, the guys stayed on task, and we were able to do the things necessary in the second half to have us march back, and that (deserves) credit.”
The Steelers played without Haden and Mitchell. Shazier was injured in the first few minutes. They also lost Shazier’s replacement,
“We have a no-blink group,” said Tomlin. “We’ve been under duress in that stadium against that team before. Maybe that past experience helps us in some way, but largely it’s the men and the belief in each other — belief in our approach — and making the necessary plays to make that belief reality.”
Shazier’s condition was improving, and he would not need surgery. As the Steelers left here with a seventh straight win and a 10-2 record and their seeding atop the AFC intact, that was what really mattered to them.