Tuitt's health, sacks, and Watt's debut

Catching a break: Like everyone else, Butler is breathing a sigh of relief that the injury suffered by defensive end Stephon Tuitt against the Browns is not a season-ending one. Tuitt, who was signed to a new six-year contract the day before the game, was injured on the second play of the game, when he made a stop for a nine-yard loss.



“If we lost him it would have been big,” said Butler. “He was in there just two plays and both plays he was very disruptive. We need him bad. He is a big part of it.”



Sack attack: Sacks. It’s something defensive coordinators preach the importance of. And normally, you can never have enough. The Steelers got off to a strong start, though, with seven against the Browns.



“Some of it is just four-man rush and coverage,” said Butler. “We have to get better at coverage. If the quarterback holds the ball long enough, if we can make him hold the ball, we can get there. That is what we have been looking for. We want to be able to rush four and still put pressure on the quarterback and make him throw us the ball every now and then.”



No wait for Watt: Rookie T.J. Watt wasted no time showing why the Steelers selected him with their No. 1 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. Watt had two sacks against the Browns, and added a key interception as well.



“He played well,” said Butler. “He is a smart guy. He understands concepts. He understands what offenses like to do. He made some plays for us. He had a couple of sacks and that interception was a very athletic looking play to me at a great time for us. He had just committed a personal foul and got us behind a little bit and good for him, he got it back.”