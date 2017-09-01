The Vikings; Heinz Field; true hereos and more

ARTICLES
Week 2 Injury Report (Vikings)A look at player injuries and practice participation for Week 2.
Here is the current injury report for the Steelers' Week 2 game vs. Minnesota.
Scouting the VikingsMinnesota bringing an attention-getting pass rush to Heinz Field.
A look at what the Steelers will be up against on Sunday afternoon against the Minnesota Vikings:
This & That: Watt's motor, Renegade & moreHitting on all the topics as the Steelers head home to Heinz Field.

360 video: Steelers Kickoff 2017In advance of Sunday’s home opener, the Steelers have released a special 360/VR video that provides a special look at game day in Pittsburgh.
A collaboration between the Pittsburgh Steelers and leading VR production studio MANDT VR now allows Steelers fans everywhere to experience a game day at Heinz Field.
Labriola on penalties, 'Scabskins,' DMRA theory as to why there are so many penalties at the start of every NFL regular season.
There were 20 in Baltimore-Cincinnati; 19 in Jacksonville-Texas; 17 in Pittsburgh-Cleveland; 16 in both Detroit-Arizona and Seattle-Green Bay; 15 in Carolina-San Francisco; and a weekend high 21 in Kansas City-New England.
Vikings are talking about Brown, Bell & moreFind out what the Vikings said about
The Steelers host the Minnesota Vikings in their home opener on Sunday at Heinz Field and the Vikings are giving their take on Antonio Brown, Ben Roethlisberger, and the team in general.
Stick ballChickillo, Matakevich earn special teams honor.
Danny Smith never speaks softly, but he still wants his special teams to carry a big stick.
Tuitt's health, sacks, and Watt's debutLearn more in this week's edition of Coordinator's Corner.
Like everyone else, Butler is breathing a sigh of relief that the injury suffered by defensive end
Bell: 'I will be available'Le'Veon Bell is ready to do whatever is asked of him against the Vikings.
Le’Veon Bell is accustomed to putting up big numbers for the Steelers offense. What he isn’t accustomed to, is mustering just 47 yards on 13 carries.
Asked and Answered: Sept. 14Another installment of Bob Labriola answering your questions about the Steelers and the NFL.
If the blocked punt in the game against the Browns was not recovered in the end zone and instead went out of the back of the end zone, where would they place the ball?
Dupree, Chickillo a one-two punchDepth at outside linebacker apparent in the early going.

Ben on the Vikings, fear, & winning vs. statsBen Roethlisberger hit on a lot of topics, including the Vikings, the crowd, and what matters most.
Last week the Steelers faced a Cleveland Browns defense that came out strong, ready to show the improvements they have made.
Seven Steelers among HOF nomineesThe Hall of Fame announced their nominees, and seven Steelers made the list.
The Steelers are well represented among the nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2018.
Defense stepped up big this dayA look back at a memorable win over the Vikings in 2009.
There are games when the offense carries a team, and there are games when it’s the defense that does. On this day, a day that had Ben Roethlisberger facing Hall of Famer Brett Favre, it was the defense that carried the Steelers to victory.
A night about true heroesThe Steelers hosted Heroes at Heinz Field, a night to give back to veterans.
Hero. It’s defined in its simplest terms as, “A person who is admired or idealized for courage, outstanding achievements, or noble qualities.”
Farrior: 'It gave me a feeling of pride'The Steelers' legacy wasn't lost on James Farrior.
The Steelers have had some impactful free agent signings over the years, and there is no doubt that James Farrior is right near the top of that list.
'Tomlin's Takes' hits on penalties, AB & BenCoach Mike Tomlin talks about a variety of topics leading into the Vikings game.
When you look at the numbers, you can easily shudder. Thirteen penalties for 144 yards. Those are numbers that can cost a team a win, but luckily for the Steelers that wasn’t the case on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns.
Tomlin won't rule out Tuitt for SundayThe news on Stephon Tuitt's biceps injury has been all good for the Steelers so far.
On Sunday in Cleveland, in the immediate aftermath of the Steelers’ 21-18 victory over the Browns, it was gloom and doom.
Friday practice reportMissi, Bob and Mike give you the practice report from Friday's practice in preparation of Sunday's game vs. the Vikings.
Prisuta's playsAs the team prepares for Sunday's game Mike takes you through some key plays from the Vikings game last week.
Tunch's Keys to Steelers vs. VikingsTunch Ilkin brings you his three keys to Steelers vs. Vikings on Steelers Live.
Thursday practice reportMissi, Bob and Tunch go over Thursday's practice report to get you ready for the home opener vs. the Vikings.
Efficiency is keyWe discuss Todd Haley's comments regarding the offense's desire for efficiency on Steelers Live.
Stopping Bradford and the VikingsMissi, Bob and Tunch debate what the defense needs to do to stop Sam Bradford and the Vikings offense.
Butler: 'It's going to be a challenge for us'Defensive coordinator Keith Butler on his approach to stopping the Vikings' offense.
Haley equates efficiency to successOffensive coordinator Todd Haley on the challenges the Vikings' defense presents.
Bell: 'I'm going to execute to the best of my ability'Le'Veon Bell plans to use his opportunities on the field to go out and make plays.
Face Time with ChickilloMissi Matthews sits down with
Wednesday practice reportMissi, Craig and Mike bring you Wednesday's practice report heading into the home opener vs. the Vikings.
Getting Bell rollingBen Roethlisberger discussed the lack of running game early vs. the Browns and we discuss how to get Bell rolling vs. the Vikings.
Agree to Disagree - vs. VikingsWith the home opener vs. the Vikings on the horizon, Mike and Bob argue the secondary and offensive line play.
Tomlin delivers news on TuittMissi and Bob discuss Coach Mike Tomlin's update on injured DE Stephon Tuitt.
Quick hits from Tomlin press conferenceMissi and Bob rundown the key points from Coach Mike Tomlin's press conference on Steelers Live.
Steelers at Browns recapMissi, Bob and Tunch recap the Steelers 21-18 victory over the Browns on Steelers Live.
Meet the newest members of Steelers NationThe Steelers brought Terrible Towels to Magee-Womens Hospital of UPMC for the next generation of Steelers Nation.
Tomlin expects continued improvementCoach Mike Tomlin on the win over the Browns and the home opener against the Vikings.
