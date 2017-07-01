STEELERS NATION UNITE: Join for FREE | Login

The Bears, stacking wins and more

Posted 1 hour ago

If you missed anything this week, we have you covered with our weekly recap.

A look back at all the Steelers news during Week 3 of the regular season.

ARTICLES

Week 3 Injury Report (Bears)

A look at player injuries and practice participation for Week 3.
Here is the current injury report for the Steelers' Week 3 game at Chicago.

Scouting Report: Bears

Injuries, inconsistency, turnovers plague Chicago offense.
A look at what the Steelers will be up against on Sunday afternoon at the Chicago Bears:

JuJu: 'I love the game of football'

JuJu Smith-Schuster is enjoying every minute of playing in the NFL.
He is young and having fun, but don’t think for one minute that rookie JuJu Smith-Schuster doesn’t take his job seriously.

Labriola on buying time via special teams

It's critical for players to be able to contribute as they're learning an NFL position.
Danny Smith tells the rookies the same thing every year. “If you’re not a starter on offense or defense, then you better be a starter on special teams.” But Smith is the special teams coordinator, and so he could be expected to be promoting the phase of the team for which he is responsible. But Smith’s boss, Mike Tomlin, is every bit as blunt.

Bell's OK with whatever it takes

Results matter to running back more than numbers.
Le’Veon Bell’s average yards from scrimmage has fallen from an NFL-best 157.0 per game last season _ the third-best figure in NFL history for a single season _ to 69 through two games this season.

Enough to win, AB's speed and more

Learn more in this week's edition of Coordinator's Corner.
The Steelers offense hasn’t exploded the way Haley would like it to, but it’s still early and the bottom line is, the team is 2-0 and that is what matters most.

Bears are talking about Shazier, Ben & more

Find out what the Chicago Bears had to say about Ryan Shazier, Ben Roethlisberger and more.
The Steelers take on the Chicago Bears on Sunday at Soldier Field, the first time they will visit the historic stadium since 2009.

Asked and Answered: Sept. 21

Another installment of Bob Labriola answering your questions about the Steelers and the NFL.
Will Mike Hilton start every game? He has impressed me so far, but I have questions about him being an every game starter.

'He's done a great job taking care of the ball'

Tomlin credits Roethlisberger's commitment to avoiding interceptions.
Ben Roethlisberger has put even more of an emphasis on taking care of the football this season.

One play said it all

A look back at a memorable win over the Bears in 2005.
The Steelers hit a point in the season where a loss could mark the end of their playoff hopes. Coming off three straight losses, every game was a ‘must-win’ game.

Bettis: 'It was a new lease on life'

Being traded to the Steelers changed it all for Jerome Bettis.
The day of the NFL Draft is an opportunity for college football players to have their dream come true, to go through a life-changing experience of being selected by an NFL team. It’s the start of a completely new journey.

'Tomlin's Takes' on turnovers, Hilton & more

Coach Mike Tomlin talks about a variety of topics leading into the Bears game.
The Steelers are plus one in the turnover ratio after two weeks, mainly due to the offense protecting the ball. The Steelers have only a total of two takeaways, an interception by T.J. Watt and a fumble recovery by Artie Burns.

Tomlin explains 'Chickillo over Harrison'

Coach Mike Tomlin addressed why it was Anthony Chickillo at ROLB after T.J. Watt's injury.
When T.J. Watt left last Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings with a groin injury, the assumption was that James Harrison would replace him at right outside linebacker.

Friday status report

Missi, Bob and Mike go over the status report to get you ready for Steelers vs. Bears.

Prisuta scouts the Bears

Mike runs through a few plays to scout what the Steelers need to do to beat the Bears.

Tunch's Keys to Steelers at Bears

Tunch brings you his three keys to Steelers at Bears on Steelers Live.

Practice Report: Bears Week - Day 2

The picture gets a little clearer on who will be able to play week 3 vs. the Bears with the practice report.

Preparing for the Bears defense

Missi, Bob and Tunch give you a scouting report on the Bears defense as the team prepares for Sunday's game.

Preparing for the Bears offense

Missi, Bob and Tunch give you the scouting report on what the Steelers defense needs to do to stop the Bears.

Butler looks to keep up the pressure

Deefnsive coordinator Keith Butler gives his take on stopping the Bears' offense.

Haley expects a challenging environment

Offensive coordinator Todd Haley on preparing for the Bears.

Brown mic'd up vs. Vikings

Listen in as WR Antonio Brown was mic'd up during the September 17, 2017 win over Minnesota Vikings at Heinz Field.

Practice Report: Bears Week - Day 1

Missi, Craig and Mike bring you the practice report following the first day of practice in preparation for the Bears.

Ben talks turnovers

Missi, Craig and Mike discuss Ben Roethlisberger's compete level and lack of turnovers.

Agree to Disagee - at Bears

The Steelers head to Chicago 2-0, and both Bob and Mike are claiming to be undefeated, too.

Tomlin talks Chickillo

We discuss all things from Coach Mike Tomlin's press conference including an injury update and what was said about LB Anthony Chickillo.

Quick hits from Tomlin Tuesday

Missi and Craig recap the key points from Coach Mike Tomlin's press conference on Steelers Live.

Defense is holding their own

Following another strong effort from the Steelers' defense, Missi, Bob and Tunch assess the victory vs. the Vikings.

Tomlin: 'We improved in some areas'

Coach Mike Tomlin on the win over the Vikings and the upcoming game against the Bears.

