Team win, 2-0, and lots of love

A look at what was said after the Steelers defeated the Vikings.

Great Team Win. Love my brothers feel good to get another one!!! 2-0 #shalieve #steelers pic.twitter.com/IODGLJphFE — Ryan Shazier (@RyanShazier) September 18, 2017

#SteelerNation was rocking today ! Special game honoring Mr. Rooney! 2-0! — Anthony Chickillo (@Chickillo56) September 18, 2017

Crazy not to have Pop Rooney come around and shake hands after a great win.  Rip DMR — Vincenzo Williams (@VinnyVidiVici98) September 17, 2017

A Blessing! Dreamed of this moment! All Glory To God!!! #SteelersNation let's keep goin! pic.twitter.com/SfBNBYDBd3 — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) September 17, 2017

2-0 great team win! Humbled and grateful for the people I get to work with on the daily. It's truly a blessing. #5OR50 #HereWeGo — Mike Mitchell (@iammikemitchell) September 18, 2017

Let's GO Steelers!!! Appreciate the love in Heinz Field!!! ✊ — Joe Haden (@joehaden23) September 17, 2017

Good game @VinnyVidiVici98. Keep working! — James Farrior (@JamesFarrior) September 17, 2017