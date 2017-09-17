Team win, 2-0, and lots of love

A look at what Steelers players, and others, had to say on social media following the Steelers win over the Vikings at Heinz Field.
Great Team Win. Love my brothers feel good to get another one!!! 2-0 #shalieve #steelers pic.twitter.com/IODGLJphFE— Ryan Shazier (@RyanShazier) September 18, 2017
#SteelerNation was rocking today ! Special game honoring Mr. Rooney! 2-0!— Anthony Chickillo (@Chickillo56) September 18, 2017
Crazy not to have Pop Rooney come around and shake hands after a great win. Rip DMR— Vincenzo Williams (@VinnyVidiVici98) September 17, 2017
Great team win!! #herewego— Tyler Matakevich (@44_Matakevich) September 17, 2017
A Blessing! Dreamed of this moment! All Glory To God!!! #SteelersNation let's keep goin! pic.twitter.com/SfBNBYDBd3— JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) September 17, 2017
2-0 great team win! Humbled and grateful for the people I get to work with on the daily. It's truly a blessing. #5OR50 #HereWeGo— Mike Mitchell (@iammikemitchell) September 18, 2017
Let's GO Steelers!!! Appreciate the love in Heinz Field!!! ✊— Joe Haden (@joehaden23) September 17, 2017
Good game @VinnyVidiVici98. Keep working!— James Farrior (@JamesFarrior) September 17, 2017