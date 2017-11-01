Steelers recognize Siebarts for contribution to Noll Foundation

The Chuck Noll Foundation for Brain Injury Research and the Pittsburgh Steelers recognized local Entrepreneur and philanthropist John Siebart and his wife, Dr. Mary Beth Malay, before the game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at Heinz Field.
The pregame acknowledgement recognized Siebart for his $1 million contribution to the Chuck Noll Foundation for Brain Injury Research that matched the Steelers $1 million pledge to the Foundation made in 2016. The recognition ceremony was attended by the Foundation’s Board members Merril Hoge, Tony Quatrini, and Arthur J. Rooney, II, as well as two members of the Foundation’s Medical Advisory Board, Dr. Regis Haid and Dr. Joseph Maroon. Dr. Julian Bailes also serves on the Foundation’s Medical Advisory Board.
“I am proud to be able to help launch this initiative,” said Siebart, a long-time friend of Board member of the Chuck Noll Foundation and former Pittsburgh Steeler Merril Hoge. “I'm grateful to my friend Merril Hoge, who brought the Foundation to my attention. I am very pleased to support the work of the Chuck Noll Foundation in funding important brain injury research, that can help those on the playing field as well as the battle field.”
The Chuck Noll Foundation for Brain Injury Research was announced in December 2016 by President of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Arthur J. Rooney, II. In so doing, the Steelers pledged $1 million to the Foundation, established in honor of the Steelers four-time Super Bowl coach and member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Chuck Noll.
“Chuck Noll was a visionary man who had a keen interest in medical science and the health of athletes. His early inquiries helped develop the ImPact test, which the Steelers first adopted its use 25 years ago,” said Dr. Joseph Maroon on behalf of the Foundation’s medical advisory team. “John Siebart and his wife's most generous support will have an immediate impact on the work of the Foundation. We are extremely grateful to John,” concluded Dr. Maroon.
More information on the Chuck Noll Foundation for Brain Injury Research can be found at www.chucknollfoundation.org