Steelers prepare for Week 1

Posted 2 hours ago

If you missed anything this week, we have you covered with our weekly recap.

A look back at all the Steelers news during opening week of the regular season.

Week 1 Injury Report (Browns)

A look at player injuries and practice participation for Week 1.
Here is the current injury report for the Steelers' Week 1 game at Cleveland.

Scouting the Browns

New approach on defense apparent in Cleveland.
A look at what the Steelers will be up against on Sunday afternoon at the Cleveland Browns:

This & That: Urgency, excitement & more

Things get real this week with the regular season kicking off.
A little bit of this, and a little bit of that as the Steelers prepare to take on the Cleveland Browns.

Labriola on being all-in, Irma, tag-teaming

The Steelers always are all-in, but this time they had salary cap room, too.
The Steelers were very active during the weekend that contained the mandatory cut-down from 90 to 53 players, and what was somewhat uncharacteristic for the team was its involvement in adding veteran players with starting experience to fortify soft spots on their depth chart.

Respect, not revenge, on Haden's radar

Butler likes what he's seen from new addition at cornerback.
For Joe Haden, Sunday in Cleveland is going to be about respect more than revenge.

Browns talking about Ben, Haden

Find out what is being said in Cleveland this week about the Steelers.
The Steelers open the 2017 regular season on the road against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday, and the Browns are giving their take on Ben Roethlisberger, Joe Haden and more.

Asked and Answered: Sept. 7

Another installment of Bob Labriola answering your questions about the Steelers and the NFL.
Mexican Steelers fans are very happy to enjoy the start of a new and promising season for our beloved team. We wonder why management did not make a special effort to retain a magnificent weapon like DeAngelo Williams proved to be last year?

Ben schools rookies on 'Steeler tradition'

Watt, Conner, Smith-Schuster locker-room recipients of Roethlisberger's experience.
As he readies for the season, Ben Roethlisberger is doing his best to make sure the rookies surrounding him are ready to be Steelers.

It's go time for Bryant

Martavis Bryant is focused on what he needs to do against the Browns on Sunday.
“It’s all go.” Those were Martavis Bryant’s words on Wednesday morning as he continues to prepare for his first regular season game since the 2015 season ended.

Heyward is making sacks count

Cameron Heyward wants others to benefit for Steelers sacks this season.
Steelers fans love it when the defense makes a huge play, especially when they sack an opposing quarterback.

Roster Recap: A lot has changed

The moves have been plentiful for the Steelers, so here is your chance to catch up.
If you blinked over the past week or two, it’s likely you might have missed one of the many moves the Steelers made.

'Tomlin's Takes' hits on Watt, QBs & more

Coach Mike Tomlin talks about a variety of topics leading into the Browns game.
Rookie T.J. Watt is the listed as the starting right outside linebacker on the first official depth chart of the regular season, and it's a role he has been preparing for.

It sounds like Bell will start vs. Browns

Coach Mike Tomlin said there is no "hard and fast plan" regarding Le'Veon Bell.
Mike Tomlin didn’t come out at his news conference today and say it directly, and confirmation might not come until and if the Steelers make it official by activating him to the 53-man roster, but it certainly sounded as though Le’Veon Bell is on track to play on Sunday in the regular season opener.

A crazy few days for Wilcox

J.J. Wilcox is 'excited and ambitious' about joining the Steelers.
To say it’s been a hectic few days for J.J. Wilcox is an understatement.

Asked and Answered: Sept. 5

Another installment of Bob Labriola answering your questions about the Steelers and the NFL.
The Hall of Honor is a great thing for the Steelers organization and fan base. One of my absolute favorite contributors to the team, fan base, city, and sports in general is Myron Cope. Is he eligible to be named to the Hall of Honor at some point in the future?

Status report vs. Browns

Missi, Bob and Mike bring you the status report for Sunday's game vs. the Browns on Steelers Live.

Haden ready for his Steeler debut

Missi, Bob and Mike debate on what to expect from CB Joe Haden in his Steeler debut.

Tunch's Keys to Steelers at Browns

Tunch Ilkin brings you his three keys to the Steelers at Browns on Steeler Live.

Practice Report: Browns Week - Day 3

Missi, Bob, and Tunch update you on practice as the team prepares for week 1 vs. the Browns on Steelers Live.

Scouting the Browns defense

Missi, Bob and Tunch break down their scouting report on the Browns defense to get you ready for Sunday's game.

Scouting the Browns offense

Missi, Bob and Tunch give their scouting report on the Browns offense to get you ready for the game on Sunday.

Butler eager to see what he has

Defensive coordinator Keith Butler know the real test of his defense starts Sunday.

Bryant: 'When Sunday comes I'll be ready'

WR Martavis Bryant talks about preparing for the regular season opener vs. the Browns.

Practice report: Browns Week Day 2

Missi, Craig and Mike update you on practice as the team prepares for week 1 vs. the Browns on Steelers Live.

Ben preparing for Browns pass rush

Ben Roethlisberger talks Browns pass rush, and Missi, Craig and Mike break it down on Steelers Live.

Agree to Disagree - at Browns

Another regular season is on the horizon, and Bob and Mike seem to have remembered who’s right and who’s wrong.

Quick hits from Tomlin Tuesday

Missi, Bob and Craig bring you the key points from Coach Mike Tomlin's press conference on Steelers Live.

Tomlin's plan for Bell

Following Coach Mike Tomlin's weekly press conference, Missi, Bob and Craig discuss his comments regarding his plan for RB Le'Veon Bell.

Tomlin: 'An exciting week for us'

Coach Mike Tomlin on kicking off the 2017 NFL season against the Browns.

Wilcox: 'I'm going to give it 110 percent'

J.J. Wilcox on his new team, his new role, and what he expects.

In 1 Minute: Welcome to Week 1

As the preseason ends and week 1 begins, here's everything you need to know - in 1 minute.

