Pressure is making a difference

Through two games in 2016, the Steelers had the 22nd ranked defense in the NFL. While they were second against the run at the time, they were 31st against the pass.
Through two games in 2017, the story is much different. The Steelers have the third ranked defense in the NFL through Sunday’s games, with the pass defense a far cry from what it was, ranked third in the AFC and fifth overall in the NFL.
And you can thank pressure for that. Not the players feeling pressure to improve that ranking, but instead them relentlessly applying pressure.
Through two games last year the Steelers had a grand total of one sack. This year, that number currently stands at nine. But the players aren’t satisfied.
“We can get better,” said
“I am not going to say we are getting all of the sacks. We can accomplish more, we can still get more. I thought Bud (Dupree) had a very good game (against the Vikings), I thought (Anthony) Chickillo and T.J. (Watt) had good games. We got some pressure up the middle. We have to continue to do that. We are just a second off, a half a second off. If we can improve those aspects, continue to just keep coming home and trying to see if we can explore different options to get to the quarterback, I think we will have some success.”
The success that they are having in the pass rush is a combination of things, from the scheme to defenders winning their one-on-ones.
“When you have guys like Cam, Bud, Chickillo, and (Javon) Hargrave out there winning their one-on-ones, when you have somebody not getting double-teamed, that is always better for us,” said Shazier. “But when the coaches call up a great game plan, a great play to get
Making a difference: One player who has made a big impact on the defense early on is Chickillo. He started against the Browns when
“I think Chick became a better pass rusher, whether it’s just working on his craft,” said Heyward. “He got stronger in the weight room. They have a good leader in
Shazier said he noticed a change in Chickillo when he arrived at Saint Vincent College for training camp this year, and now it’s showing on the field.
“I knew he was going to come in and give us everything he had,” said Shazier. “When he came into camp he was in better shape, his body looked better. Every single day he was working his tail off, getting sacks in practice going against one of the best offensive lines and giving everything he has. I knew once the season came he was going to be able to do the same thing versus anybody else.
“His body looks a lot better, he feels faster. His get off is looking good. His understanding of our defense is better. He has more experience and understands what he needs to do for this team and is doing a good job of it.”