It's go time for Bryant

“It’s all go.”Those were’s words on Wednesday morning as he continues to prepare for his first regular season game since the 2015 season ended.And he definitely is ready to go.“I am staying focused. It’s the season now,” said Bryant. “I can’t go into the game with any rust. It’s all go. I have to work hard in practice, focus on my conditioning, and go out and play a great game on Sunday. I believe I did (knock off the rust). I still have a lot of work to do. It’s the first game.“Don’t have time for nerves anymore.”Bryant spent the 2016 season as a spectator, suspended by the NFL. But last week he was cleared by the NFL to play this year, and he can’t wait.“I have been thinking about it all year,” said Bryant. “I am almost there. I still have work to do. I am going to work and have fun doing it. When Sunday comes I will be ready. I am focused on this year, what I have to get done, help out the team. Whatever they need me to do I am going to do it.”The Steelers open the season against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday at 1 p.m., and a lot of eyes will be on Bryant, he knows all he has to do is go out and play the way he is capable of.“The only person I have something to prove to is myself; that I am capable of still doing what I used to do and have fun doing it,” said Bryant. “I am not going to add any pressure on myself. I am going to go out and do what I have been doing and let everything else fall into place.”What Bryant can do is open up the offense for. Bryant had 76 receptions for 1,314 yards and 14 touchdowns in his first two seasons. Adding him to the mix can do nothing but make an already explosive offense even more powerful.“The sky is the limit,” said Bryant. “We just have to work hard and trust in each other and trust in each other’s capability, and have fun doing it. If we do it, we will be fine.”