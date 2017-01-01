STEELERS NATION UNITE: Join for FREE | Login

Enough to win, AB's speed and more

Posted 53 minutes ago

Teresa Varley Steelers.com

Learn more in this week's edition of Coordinator's Corner.

Each week one of the Steelers coordinators will share their insight in an exclusive interview that can be heard on SNR every Thursday in the 3 p.m. hour.

This version of Coordinators Corner will give you a sneak peek of what to expect, but it just touches the surface. Read what they have to say, but take my advice, listen every Thursday for the full interview. It will be worth your time.

Featured this week is offensive coordinator Todd Haley.

* * *

Enough to win: The Steelers offense hasn’t exploded the way Haley would like it to, but it’s still early and the bottom line is, the team is 2-0 and that is what matters most.

“I think we have done enough to win,” said Haley. “When you are starting out the year like we did on the road in Cleveland, hostile environment, AFC North opponent, we figured out a way to get a win. I thought the things that were encouraging is when got into the red zone a couple of times but we scored touchdowns in third down situations, third-and-goal situations. Most of all we got the ball back in a four minute situation and didn’t give it back. Last week against Minnesota, a tough defense that I think is going to be a pretty good defense. We had to fight it out. We ran the ball more efficiently. They made it difficult, but we made enough plays in the end to win.”

Speed kills: You’ve heard the cliché. You can’t teach speed. But when you are Antonio Brown, you can improve your speed. Speed was something Brown focused on this offseason with his trainers, and while the effects were showing during training camp, it’s coming out even more now.

“I have learned to not put any limits on that guy,” said Haley. “He outworks everybody. I haven’t seen anybody that does what he does. You see more burst, you see even better play speed. None of those were negatives before. He caught a shallow this past week and the linebacker was chasing him and you saw the switch go on. It looked like everybody else was going slow motion.

“He is trying to be the best there is and he is trying not to let anything stop him.” 

Boxed up: During the preseason the Steelers experimented with having Haley in the coach’s booth in the press box, where he could still communicate with Ben Roethlisberger, but get more of an overview of what was taking place on the field. Once the regular season kicked in, though, Haley is back on the sidelines and quarterbacks coach Randy Fichtner has returned to the coach’s booth. 

“With the new rule you can get up there and talk directly to the quarterback,” said Haley. “We thought it was worthwhile to get up there and see. In the end, comfort level, I have been on the field the last 19 years and it’s a totally different perspective. I coach on the field every practice and some of those little in game two second conversations, looks from guys in their eyes, seeing something occur, a matchup potential, I thought the best place for me was on the field.”  