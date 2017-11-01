Climbing the Pro Bowl charts

Two Steelers, Le’Veon Bell (3rd) and Antonio Brown (4th), are in the Top 5 for fan voting for the 2018 Pro Bowl, and both are leading vote getters at their position.
They aren’t alone though, when it comes to being tops in the fan voting.
Sticking with the offense, the line is getting their just due when it comes to voting. David DeCastro, Maurkice Pouncey and Alejandro Villanueva are all leaders at their respective positions.
Rounding out the leaders for the Steelers are Ryan Shazier and Tyler Matakevich, who is getting it done for his special teams play.
In addition to the above, there are 12 Steelers who are in the Top 10 at their positions. They include Jordan Berry, Chris Boswell, Ramon Foster, Roosevelt Nix, JuJu Smith-Schuster, T.J. Watt and Vince Williams.
Since last week Sean Davis, Cameron Heyward, Jesse James, Mike Mitchell, and Ben Roethlisberger also moved into the Top 10, thanks to the voting of the Steelers faithful.
Fan voting counts for one-third of the total votes. Click below to submit your votes.