Bell's OK with whatever it takes

Le’Veon Bell’s average yards from scrimmage has fallen from an NFL-best 157.0 per game last season _ the third-best figure in NFL history for a single season _ to 69 through two games this season.But the only stat that matters to Bell is 2-0.“I’m happy,” Bell maintained today. “We’re winning games, we’re 2-0, I’m healthy, I feel good.“I’m ready to go.”Bell’s touches were up in the Steelers’ 26-9 victory over Minnesota. He had a combined 31 on 27 carries and four receptions after getting his hands on the ball just 13 times (10 rushing, three receiving) in the Steelers’ season-opening, 21-18 win at Cleveland.But after surpassing 100 yards from scrimmage 11 times in 12 regular-season tries and in both of the playoff games he started and finished last season, Bell hasn’t hit triple digits yet in 2017.His 87 rushing yards and 4 receiving in the Vikings game suggest he’s headed in the right direction.But Bell remains more concerned about results than numbers.“Don’t get me wrong, as a football player you kind of always want the ball,” he said. “I can just speak for myself, I always feel like I can make a play. I feel like at any given time I can make something happen. I’m sure all the playmakers feel like that, there’s just only one football.“I understand, as long as we’re winning games, if I get the ball 15 times and we’re winning the game, that’s fine with me. I don’t need the ball 30 times. As long as I’m getting to feel involved in the game and I’m helping us win, that’s all that matters to me.”Bell suspects all of the Steelers’ playmakers are on that same page.“I would hope so,” he said. “I have the sense and feeling that everybody wants to win and has that feeling like, ‘We’ll do whatever it takes to win games.’ Obviously, at the same time, people are going to want the ball. We just have to find a happy balance between everything and win games, that’s the biggest thing.”The “happy balance” Bell referenced has been evident if not obvious through the Steelers’ first two games.“The Browns game ‘A.B.’ () had a huge game and I didn’t have a good game,” Bell said. “Last game Martavis (Bryant) had a good game but me and ‘A.B.’ both didn’t have a crazy game. It depends on how the defense is playing, they have to kind of pick their poison. Ben (Roethlisberger) is always going to make the right decisions, our O-line is going to do what they do.“However it takes for us to win the game, that’s who’s going to have the bigger game and that’s what matters to us most.”Former Steelers Kimo von Oelhoffen and Chris Kemoeatu have been named among the 18 finalists for induction into the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame. The five-member Class of 2018 will be announced on Oct. 10. The inductees will be honored during the Hall’s Enshrinement Weekend and during the Polynesian Bowl, Jan. 19-10, in Oahu, Hawaii.