Bell: 'I will be available'

Le'Veon Bell is ready to do whatever is asked of him against the Vikings.

Le’Veon Bell is accustomed to putting up big numbers for the Steelers offense. What he isn’t accustomed to, is mustering just 47 yards on 13 carries.



Bell saw limited time in the Steelers 21-18 win over the Browns last week. A lot that of had to do with the Steelers using the five-receiver set with an empty backfield, meaning Bell was on the sidelines.



“However they plan to use me, I will be available,” said Bell. “I will make sure I put everything out there on the line and do the best I can.



“I am just going to go out there and run the plays called to the best of my ability and make plays when the opportunity presents itself. I have to get better at that. Hopefully this week I can do that.”



Bell, who missed all of training camp and the preseason, isn’t sure what the plan is as far as using him this week against the Minnesota Vikings, but continually stressed that he will work with whatever the plan is.



“I am just going to play in the game scheme,” said Bell. “Whatever the game plan is, I am going to go in there and execute the best of my ability. When the opportunity presents itself, I am going to go out there and make plays.”



Bell never got going against the Browns, but said the more carries he gets, the longer he is out there, the more productive he can be.



“The more I am involved, the better I get throughout the course of the game,” said Bell. “I start figuring out players and how they are playing, the game speed and that. Plus I feel like I am in better shape, so I think over the course of the game, in the third quarter people feel like they are in the third quarter and I feel like I am just getting started. That is what I pride myself off of and I am going to continue to do that.”



