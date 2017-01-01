Bears are talking about Shazier, Ben & more

They will be greeted by a Bears team, who at 0-2, are searching for their first win of the young season and know they have their hands full against the 2-0 Steelers.
“They are very opportunistic, very big and physical up front,” said Fox. “They do a good job schematically as far as getting pressure. Right now they are on the plus side of the turnover ratio. It’s a critical statistic and after two games they are ahead in that category. They are coming from all over the place. They are very multiple.”
Fox on Steelers offense:
“They are doing a really good job getting after the quarterback. They bring multiple looks. (Ryan) Shazier does a great job in his pressure looks. It’s something we will be focusing on to try and eliminate. They are a solid group. Their front seven is really good. They’re one of the top defenses in the league. Their corners can make plays. They are a really good defense we are going to be going against.”
Fox on Roethlisberger:
“They have big play capability on offense. You have Big Ben operating it. He does a good job of extending plays and is very smart with the football. He does extend plays. He does that sliding in the pocket, and understanding the rush, his receivers. The receivers do a good job of changing and reacting to those plays as well. They do it as well as any team in the league.”
Glennon on Shazier:
“He can do it all. He’s fast. He’s explosive. They like to have him rush the passer, they have him drop in coverage. He has made a couple picks I have seen on film that it looks like he is doing one thing and the next thing you know he is dropping into a window tricking the quarterback. He is a high end linebacker in the NFL.”