A much-needed win came in OT

Steelers 33, Cincinnati Bengals 27

November 10, 1991

Riverfront Stadium



The Steelers were looking to end a four-game skid, and it didn’t come easy against the Bengals, as it took overtime to do so. It was the Steelers first win in Cincinnati since 1987, and the Bengals had gotten the best of the Steelers in the last six games.



The Steelers spotted the Bengals a 17-3 lead after Ickey Woods four-yard touchdown and a 18-yard touchdown reception by Rodney Holman.



It was the Steelers defense who would get then in the end zone first. Boomer Esiason was sacked, recovered by Jerrol Williams, who returned it 38 yards for the score, pulling the Steelers to within four at 17-13.



Woods added another touchdown to extend the lead to 24-13, but then the Steelers started to turn things around. Neil O’Donnell, who threw for 309 yards on the day, hit Ernie Mills for a 35-yard touchdown and Louis Lipps for a 12-yard score, giving the Steelers their first lead of the day, 27-24. The Bengals tied the game at 27-27, sending it into overtime.



The Steelers got the ball to start the overtime period, but weren’t able to move the chains, going three-and-out. The defense stepped up big for the Steelers when Greg Lloyd hit Woods after a completion, forcing a fumble, recovering it and returning it 19 yards to the Bengals 44-yard line. A 15-yard face mask penalty was tacked on, giving the Steelers a first down at the 29-yard line.



“I just was able to strip the ball from him,” said Lloyd. “Then a guy grabbed my face mask and that stopped me, because I think I might have scored if he hadn't gotten ahold of the mask.”



As the offense hit the field, Merril Hoge was able to only muster three yards, but on third-and seven Neil O’Donnell found Eric Green for a 26-yard touchdown, giving the Steelers a much-needed, 33-27, win.



“I was just concentrating on the football,” said Green. “I dropped a possible game-tying touchdown pass a week earlier and O'Donnell threw this one perfectly, too.”



* * *

Listen to the original radio broadcast of this game. Steelers Time Machine debuts on SNR each Wednesday. Click here for more information.