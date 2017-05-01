Watt's workouts; veteran help; quick lessons

“I started doing two-a-days at my workouts leading up to this,” said Watt. “I had been working out in the morning and afternoon to get my body adjusted for a work week. I think that helped me with conditioning, and being in football shape. It’s been a lot of hard work.”
All-around player:
“I want to be an overall player who can shine in the red zone, backed up, and in the middle of the field,” said Smith-Schuster. “I have that mentality that every time the ball comes to me, I want to make plays.”
Learning from the best:
“He is the best in the game,” said Conner. “For me to learn from somebody like that, I am all for that. Anything I can do to help this team win, I will do.”
“The big thing for me is I want to show the coaches not only can I play with the big guys, I can play with the small guys,” said Allen. “I am a taller guy, but I want to show them I am fluid in my hips. I can get in and out of my transitions quick, just compete with anybody I step in front of.”
Time to study: The three days of rookie minicamp were filled with information flying at players left and right. And the best thing they can do, is just keep on studying the playbook.
“I want to learn the plays the best that I can,” said