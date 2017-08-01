The Nike Free Trainer is HERE!

The Men's Nike Free Trainer V7 NFL Training Shoe is here!

Belonging to the NFL Free Trainer collection, Nike has revamped a continuous bestseller at the Official Steelers Pro Shop for the upcoming 2017 season. This season’s sneaker features the iconic black and gold Pittsburgh Steelers colors. It also features a screen printed Pittsburgh Steelers logo on the tongue and heel as well as subtle Steelers wordmark on the aglets. However this shoe isn’t just about appearance, it’s also about performance.

The intuitive design of the Men's Nike Free Trainer V7 NFL Training Shoe allows you to discover your natural instincts for speed and power. Its lightweight upper lets you move comfortably while Flywire cables support dynamic cuts and offer stability during movement. The dynamic stretch bands at the midfoot secure your foot while the tri-star flex grooves of the sole allow your foot to move naturally.

The Men's Nike Free Trainer V7 NFL Training Shoe is unrivaled due to its extremely lightweight composition and proven resilience. The low-profile, single-density Phylon midsole is tough enough to double as an outsole, dramatically reducing its overall weight. This shoe also features a lightweight, synthetic skin applied to the toe box for lightweight and seamless durability.

From appearance to performance, The Men's Nike Free Trainer V7 NFL Training Shoe has it all. It will be available for purchase in limited quantities from the Official Steelers Pro Shop starting TODAY.