Steelers To Host Fan Camps in Mexico City

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be hosting two fan camps on June 23-24 in Mexico City, Mexico, the team announced today. This marks the second time the Steelers have hosted camps in Mexico City (2010).



The one-day Fan Camp for adults will take place on Saturday, June 23, in Mexico City at Tecnológico de Monterrey, Campus Santa Fe. The fan camp will include individual drills directed by Steelers’ players.



The one-day Youth Camp on Sunday, June 24, will introduce the kids to a number of individual drills needed to participate in the game of football.



“Steelers fans were very excited when we hosted the Youth Camp in 2010, and we are anxious for the opportunity to return to Mexico,” Steelers’ President Art Rooney II said. “Steelers fans in Mexico are enthusiastic and I know our players who are attending are looking forward to the weekend to interact with some of our most loyal fans.



Several Steelers are expected to attend, including linebacker James Harrison , defensive end Brett Keisel , wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders and safety Ryan Mundy . Former Steelers Tunch Ilkin and Craig Wolfley, members of the Steelers Radio Broadcast team, will also attend.



For information on registration for the football camps, fans are encouraged to visit www.ticketmaster.com.mx. Read full release on Steelers En Espanol.