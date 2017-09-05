Rookies sign, arrive and get to work

If you missed anything this week, we have you covered with our weekly recap.

A look back at all the news heading into 2017 rookie minicamp.





ARTICLES

No. 1 pick Watt embracing transition to Steelers.

T.J. Watt wasn’t willing to go as far as to say things are coming to him easily at rookie minicamp, but nor have his first two days on the field with the Steelers been a struggle.



Coach Mike Tomlin weighs in on rookie minicamp.

The Steelers are hosting their rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex this weekend, and with three practices under their belt, Coach Mike Tomlin has liked what he has seen so far.



The Steelers kicked off rookie minicamp on Friday.

They didn’t have a lot of time to prepare for their first practice, spending less than two hours in meetings before hitting the practice field.



Third-round pick Sutton has a firm grasp of assignments and technique.

The scouting report on Cameron Sutton portrays a cornerback who plays with proper technique, and one who knew the responsibilities of every other player on the defense at Tennessee.



First-year running back Dreamius Smith was released.

The Steelers released running back Dreamius Smith, the team announced today.



Ross Cockrell has replaced William Gay as the CB Steelers fans love to blame.

Ready or not, here it comes: Ross Cockrell has been a Steelers cornerback for less than two calendar years. After being waived on Aug. 31, 2015 by the Buffalo Bills, who had made him a fourth-round draft pick in 2014, Cockrell signed with the Steelers less than a week later, on Sept. 5, 2015.



Rookie minicamp begins on Friday, and the players are ready to go.

It was like the first day of school for the Steelers’ rookie class on Thursday, with all of them arriving in advance of the team’s three-day minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.



The Steelers signed James Conner , one of their third-round draft picks.

The Steelers signed third-round draft pick James Conner to a four-year contract. Conner was the team’s second of two third round picks, taken with a compensatory selection.



The Steelers signed sixth-round draft pick Colin Holba .

The Steelers signed sixth-round draft pick Colin Holba to a four-year contract.



The Steelers will hold rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.

Beginning on Friday approximately 50 players, all who are either rookies or select first-year players, will take part in the Steelers three-day rookie minicamp.



Steelers 2017 individual game tickets will be available beginning June 9.

A limited number of individual game tickets for the Steelers’ 2017 home games will be available through Ticketmaster beginning on Friday, June 9, at 10 a.m.



Another installment of Bob Labriola answering your questions about the Steelers and the NFL.

If I remember correctly, Landry Jones was a fourth-round pick. I'm just wondering how his college stats and combine performance compare to Joshua Dobbs ' since he was also a fourth round pick? I should say that I don't ask this with a hint of optimism that Landry will be replaced by Dobbs. I've never been a Landry-hater. I'm just curious about how they match up.



Cameron Heyward celebrated his birthday by unselfishly giving to others.

Cameron Heyward knows how to throw a birthday party. He spares no expense, invites his teammates, and makes sure everyone has a good time.



The Steelers signed seventh-round draft pick Keion Adams .

The Steelers signed seventh-round draft pick Keion Adams to a four-year contract.



Steelers' draft picks jersey numbers have been announced.

For some, it’s merely a number. One or two digits on the front, back and shoulders of a jersey.



James Conner is ready to get rolling at rookie minicamp this week.

On Thursday, James Conner will report to the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex along with his fellow rookies to get settled in before the start of the team’s three-day rookie minicamp that kicks off on Friday.



Another installment of Bob Labriola answering your questions about the Steelers and the NFL.

Are the Steelers still interested in signing Alejandro Villanueva to a multi-year deal this year or do you know if they are planning on keeping him at the league minimum? I remember reading a report saying they were interested, but haven't heard any updates since the NFL Combine.



The Steelers signed fifth-round draft pick Brian Allen .

The Steelers signed fifth-round draft pick Brian Allen to a four-year contract.



Steven Johnson sees this time of year as critical for building a championship team.

It’s not football right now. It’s not even ‘football in shorts.’ But for Steven Johnson, after not playing since last November, it’s close enough.



A live Q&A with Bob Labriola.

Bob, Outside of the Steelers' defense of the 70's I would argue that Steelers defenses of the mid 90's were the second best. I think they were largely unappreciated as well. Lloyd, Greene, Chad Brown, Kirkland, Woodson, Lake, Perry, Seals, Buckner, etc... If only the Steelers would have had a franchise QB during that era. That was really the only piece that was missing...your thoughts?



