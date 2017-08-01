STEELERS NATION UNITE: Join for FREE | Login

Preseason Week 3 in the books

Posted 3 hours ago

If you missed anything this week, we have you covered with our weekly recap.

A look back at all the Steelers news during Preseason Week 3.

Steelers lose to Colts, 19-15

The Steelers suffered their first loss of the preseason, falling to the Colts 19-15.
The Steelers fought back after trailing at halftime, but it wasn't enough as they suffered their first loss of the preseason, falling to the Colts 19-15.

Watson is Digest Player of the Week

Terrell Watson's 82 yards from scrimmage led the Steelers in the game against the Colts.
With Le’Veon Bell still unsigned, Knile Davis got the start at running back and then Fitz Toussaint was knocked out of the game with a leg injury.

What went right, wrong vs. Indianapolis

The highs and lows of the Steelers preseason game vs. the Indianapolis Colts.
The highs and lows of the Steelers preseason Week 3 game vs. the Indianapolis Colts.

Tomlin on long-snappers, how a trade is made

Coach Mike Tomlin addressed a variety of issues before the third preseason game of 2017.
Have you been satisfied with the way the team has transitioned from Latrobe to Pittsburgh for this phase of the preseason process?

'Tomlin's Takes' hit on competition for spots

Coach Mike Tomlin talked about the competition as the regular season nears.
When the Steelers took the field for their first practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex this week, Coty Sensabaugh saw more work with the starting defense than he had previously, when the other corners, Artie Burns and Ross Cockrell, were healthy. Sensabaugh, who signed with the team as an unrestricted free agent this offseason, is fighting for the starting job over Cockrell, and it could be a situation where according to Coach Mike Tomlin there are ‘two dogs fighting for one bone.’

Labriola on 'fantasy,' Ben, Conner or Bell

Ben Roethlisberger's pregame workout last Sunday was an impressive display of pinpoint accuracy.
This is the time of year when fantasy football drafts are happening all over the place, and while I can find little as tedious and frivolous as fantasy football, I have to admit that Peter King and Mark Mravic came up with a way to make it compelling.

Just enough time for offensive line

Front five focused on gearing up for opener together.
There were days in training camp when the starting offensive line wasn’t what the Steelers anticipate it will be in the regular season, more such days than not, or so it seemed.

Tomlin: Ben, AB, James Harrison will play

The Steelers are doing what they can to use this week to simulate a regular season week.
This week, there’s an element of preparation being added to the preseason theme of evaluation.

Asked and Answered: Aug. 24

Another installment of Bob Labriola answering your questions about the Steelers and the NFL.
Why is Anthony Chickillo in front of Arthur Moats on the depth chart? What am I missing here?

Steelers trade for Phillips

The Steelers traded for Washington Redskins cornerback Deshaun Phillips.
The Steelers completed what was a busy day of transactions when they traded for Washington Redskins cornerback Dashaun Phillips in exchange for center Lucas Crowley.

Putting the band back together

Pouncey: 'I'm just happy we were all back out there'.
It had been a while for the Steelers’ offensive line.

Roster moves continue for Steelers

The Steelers signed Justin Thomas, and waived/injured Greg Ducre.
The Steelers signed rookie wide receiver Justin Thomas, a player who made a change to try to make it in the NFL.

Roethlisberger expects to play

Ben Roethlisberger expects to see his first playing time of the preseason this week.
Ben Roethlisberger expects to play for the first time this preseason when the Steelers host the Indianapolis Colts at Heinz Field on Saturday night.

Crawford signed; Brown-Dukes released

The Steelers added cornerback Antonio Crawford.
The Steelers signed cornerback Antonio Crawford on Wednesday, and released running back Brandon Brown-Dukes.

Kicking things off in style

The partnership between the Steelers and the United Way continues on game day.
It’s a relationship steeped in history and tradition. One that was formed by a common bond; that of wanting to help those in Pittsburgh and the surrounding area lead a better life.

Tuitt: 'It's the best part of the game'

Just the thought of sacking a quarterback makes Stephon Tuitt smile.
Stephon Tuitt couldn’t help but break into a smile.

'We want to be as aggressive as we can'

Cornerbacks perfecting pass-rush techniques in preseason.
Sending nickel cornerback Mike Hilton into the Atlanta backfield didn’t quite have the anticipated result, but the Steelers were happy to settle for the desired effect.

Asked and Answered: Aug. 22

Another installment of Bob Labriola answering your questions about the Steelers and the NFL.
I haven't heard that much about Jesse James this offseason. Do you expect him to contribute more to the offense this year?

Brown helps kids head back to school

Antonio Brown kicked off his foundation by donating backpacks and more to area students.
School is about to be back in session for Pittsburgh Public School students, and just in time Antonio Brown is giving back to help out those who need it.

Moats likes progress, but work still needed

Arthur Moats likes what he sees from the Steelers defense, but communication still needs work.
Early in the season last year communication was an issue for the Steelers’ defense. It’s something they worked on, and eventually got it figured out.

Heyward: Defense absorbs necessary 'lumps'

There's room for improvement on third down despite preseason win over Atlanta.
The first three Atlanta drives covered 91 yards, 76 yards and 77 yards in succession and produced a combined 13 points off a total of 37 offensive snaps.

Labriola on the win over the Falcons

Far from a finished product, these Steelers are now 2-0 in the preseason after beating Atlanta.
“We will be a team that is still very much in development into the regular season. So will all of the other 31 teams.”

Around the Locker Room - vs. Colts

Go around the Steelers' locker room following the loss to the Colts.

Brown: 'We moved the ball pretty well'

Antonio Brown talks about the starting offensive performance vs. the Colts.

Tomlin on the loss to the Colts

Coach Mike Tomlin recaps the Steelers' preseason performance vs. the Colts.

Shazier breaks down his interception

Missi Matthews talks with Ryan Shazier who breaks down his interception.

HIGHLIGHT: Jones hits Grimble for a 10-yard TD

QB Landry Jones finds WR Xavier Grimble for a nifty 10-yard touchdown catch.

Tomlin in-game on Landry Jones

Missi Matthews spoke with Coach Tomlin prior to the start of the second half.

HIGHLIGHT: Shazier returns interception for 12 yards

LB Ryan Shazier picks off QB and returns for 12 yards.

Tunch's Keys to Steelers vs. Colts

Tunch Ilkin brings you his three keys to the Steelers vs. Colts preseason game.

Practice Remix: Preseason Week 3

The Steelers prepare to face the Colts for their third preseason game.

Discussing Cornerback depth

Missi and Bob discuss Coach Mike Tomlin's comments regarding the depth at the Cornerback position.

Quick hits from Tomlin

Missi and Bob highlight the best from Coach Mike Tomlin's press conference on Steelers Live.

Around the Locker Room

Go around the Steelers' locker room as they prepare for their third preseason game.

Tuitt gets cooking

Stephon Tuitt shows off his cooking skills as he competes in an annual rib contest.

Back to practice

The Steelers were back at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex for practice, Missi and Bob give you the latest from practice.

Ben excited to get Bell back

Missi and Bob discuss Ben Roethlisberger's comments about Le'veon Bell on Steelers Live.

Tomlin: 'We'll continue with the process'

Coach Mike Tomlin on getting acclimated to life in Pittsburgh again.

Sights & Sounds: Steelers-Falcons Preseason Week 2

Take the field and experience the highlights from the Steelers' win over the Falcons.

Brown helps out local students

Antonio Brown distributed bookbags and school supplies to local kids at Langley High School.

Smith-Schuster: 'I've got to fight through it'

JuJu Smith-Schuster on his injury and preparing without being on the field.

Call of the Game: Williams' 64-yard punt return touchdown

Trey Williams' return for a touchdown cut the Falcons' lead to 13-10 in the third quarter.

