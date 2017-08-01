Preseason Week 3 in the books

ARTICLES
Steelers lose to Colts, 19-15The Steelers suffered their first loss of the preseason, falling to the Colts 19-15.
The Steelers fought back after trailing at halftime, but it wasn't enough as they suffered their first loss of the preseason, falling to the Colts 19-15.
>>> Read More
Watson is Digest Player of the Week
With Le’Veon Bell still unsigned,
>>> Read More
What went right, wrong vs. IndianapolisThe highs and lows of the Steelers preseason game vs. the Indianapolis Colts.
The highs and lows of the Steelers preseason Week 3 game vs. the Indianapolis Colts.
>>> Read More
Tomlin on long-snappers, how a trade is madeCoach Mike Tomlin addressed a variety of issues before the third preseason game of 2017.
Have you been satisfied with the way the team has transitioned from Latrobe to Pittsburgh for this phase of the preseason process?
>>> Read More
'Tomlin's Takes' hit on competition for spotsCoach Mike Tomlin talked about the competition as the regular season nears.
When the Steelers took the field for their first practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex this week,
>>> Read More
Labriola on 'fantasy,' Ben, Conner or Bell
This is the time of year when fantasy football drafts are happening all over the place, and while I can find little as tedious and frivolous as fantasy football, I have to admit that Peter King and Mark Mravic came up with a way to make it compelling.
>>> Read More
Just enough time for offensive lineFront five focused on gearing up for opener together.
There were days in training camp when the starting offensive line wasn’t what the Steelers anticipate it will be in the regular season, more such days than not, or so it seemed.
>>> Read More
Tomlin: Ben, AB, The Steelers are doing what they can to use this week to simulate a regular season week.
James Harrison will play
This week, there’s an element of preparation being added to the preseason theme of evaluation.
>>> Read More
Asked and Answered: Aug. 24Another installment of Bob Labriola answering your questions about the Steelers and the NFL.
Why is
>>> Read More
Steelers trade for PhillipsThe Steelers traded for Washington Redskins cornerback Deshaun Phillips.
The Steelers completed what was a busy day of transactions when they traded for Washington Redskins cornerback
>>> Read More
Putting the band back togetherPouncey: 'I'm just happy we were all back out there'.
It had been a while for the Steelers’ offensive line.
>>> Read More
Roster moves continue for SteelersThe Steelers signed
The Steelers signed rookie wide receiver Justin Thomas, a player who made a change to try to make it in the NFL.
>>> Read More
Roethlisberger expects to playBen Roethlisberger expects to see his first playing time of the preseason this week.
Ben Roethlisberger expects to play for the first time this preseason when the Steelers host the Indianapolis Colts at Heinz Field on Saturday night.
>>> Read More
Crawford signed; Brown-Dukes releasedThe Steelers added cornerback Antonio Crawford.
The Steelers signed cornerback Antonio Crawford on Wednesday, and released running back Brandon Brown-Dukes.
>>> Read More
Kicking things off in styleThe partnership between the Steelers and the United Way continues on game day.
It’s a relationship steeped in history and tradition. One that was formed by a common bond; that of wanting to help those in Pittsburgh and the surrounding area lead a better life.
>>> Read More
Tuitt: 'It's the best part of the game'Just the thought of sacking a quarterback makes
Stephon Tuitt couldn’t help but break into a smile.
>>> Read More
'We want to be as aggressive as we can'Cornerbacks perfecting pass-rush techniques in preseason.
Sending nickel cornerback
>>> Read More
Asked and Answered: Aug. 22Another installment of Bob Labriola answering your questions about the Steelers and the NFL.
I haven't heard that much about
>>> Read More
Brown helps kids head back to school
School is about to be back in session for Pittsburgh Public School students, and just in time Antonio Brown is giving back to help out those who need it.
>>> Read More
Moats likes progress, but work still neededArthur Moats likes what he sees from the Steelers defense, but communication still needs work.
Early in the season last year communication was an issue for the Steelers’ defense. It’s something they worked on, and eventually got it figured out.
>>> Read More
Heyward: Defense absorbs necessary 'lumps'There's room for improvement on third down despite preseason win over Atlanta.
The first three Atlanta drives covered 91 yards, 76 yards and 77 yards in succession and produced a combined 13 points off a total of 37 offensive snaps.
>>> Read More
Labriola on the win over the FalconsFar from a finished product, these Steelers are now 2-0 in the preseason after beating Atlanta.
“We will be a team that is still very much in development into the regular season. So will all of the other 31 teams.”
>>> Read More
VIDEOS
Around the Locker Room - vs. ColtsGo around the Steelers' locker room following the loss to the Colts.
>>> View Video
Brown: 'We moved the ball pretty well'Antonio Brown talks about the starting offensive performance vs. the Colts.
>>> View Video
Tomlin on the loss to the ColtsCoach Mike Tomlin recaps the Steelers' preseason performance vs. the Colts.
>>> View Video
Shazier breaks down his interceptionMissi Matthews talks with
>>> View Video
HIGHLIGHT: Jones hits Grimble for a 10-yard TDQB
>>> View Video
Tomlin in-game on Landry JonesMissi Matthews spoke with Coach Tomlin prior to the start of the second half.
>>> View Video
HIGHLIGHT: Shazier returns interception for 12 yardsLB Ryan Shazier picks off QB and returns for 12 yards.
>>> View Video
Tunch's Keys to Steelers vs. ColtsTunch Ilkin brings you his three keys to the Steelers vs. Colts preseason game.
>>> View Video
Practice Remix: Preseason Week 3The Steelers prepare to face the Colts for their third preseason game.
>>> View Video
Discussing Cornerback depthMissi and Bob discuss Coach Mike Tomlin's comments regarding the depth at the Cornerback position.
>>> View Video
Quick hits from TomlinMissi and Bob highlight the best from Coach Mike Tomlin's press conference on Steelers Live.
>>> View Video
Around the Locker RoomGo around the Steelers' locker room as they prepare for their third preseason game.
>>> View Video
Tuitt gets cookingStephon Tuitt shows off his cooking skills as he competes in an annual rib contest.
>>> View Video
Back to practiceThe Steelers were back at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex for practice, Missi and Bob give you the latest from practice.
>>> View Video
Ben excited to get Bell backMissi and Bob discuss Ben Roethlisberger's comments about Le'veon Bell on Steelers Live.
>>> View Video
Tomlin: 'We'll continue with the process'Coach Mike Tomlin on getting acclimated to life in Pittsburgh again.
>>> View Video
Sights & Sounds: Steelers-Falcons Preseason Week 2
Take the field and experience the highlights from the Steelers' win over the Falcons.
>>> View Video
Brown helps out local students
Antonio Brown distributed bookbags and school supplies to local kids at Langley High School.
>>> View Video
Smith-Schuster: 'I've got to fight through it'
>>> View Video
Call of the Game: Williams' 64-yard punt return touchdown
>>> View Video