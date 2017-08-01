Off and running

Davis, a free agent addition this offseason, worked with the first-team against the Colts, and rattled off runs of 10 and 11 yards in the game’s first drive, a drive that ended when
“It was good to be out there with Ben. I thought we made some good connections. We just have to build off of that.”
Davis said that running behind the Steelers offensive line is something that excites him with all of the strength they have up front.
“They are great,” said Davis of the line. “All across the board. Pass protection and running game. I saw some good holes. I was able to make some good production. I just have to keep building off of that.”
Watson is also looking to build off his performance against the Colts, combined with everything he has done this preseason.
“I think I have done well so far,” said Watson. “There are things I want to get better at. I think I have done well so far showing them what I can do running downhill and making decisions. I have been a lot better out of the backfield, which is something I struggled with my rookie year. I think I have done a good job. Every week is a new week.”
And none might be more important than this week. It’s the final dress rehearsal before the regular season, the final opportunity for players fighting for a spot to show what they can do.
“Every week is a big week, if it’s the first preseason game or the first game of the regular season,” said Watson. “Every game is big. I just want to go out there and do what I do every week, work on my stuff and do what I have to do.
“I am a big just control what you can control kind of guy. The one thing I can control is how I prepare and go out and execute.”
He said it:
“I think I am acclimating very well. Definitely early on when I came in, even in practice, everything was faster. The first preseason game was faster. Now I feel like the game is slowing down for me and I am able to play with my own personality and I am not thinking about what I am doing on each and every single play.”
