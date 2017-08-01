Jones tough on himself for interception

didn’t mince words on Sunday when talking about the interception he threw against the Colts from the one-yard line, killing what could have been a game-winning drive in the Steelers third preseason game.The Steelers had first-and-goal from the one-yard line, and initially had a run play called. With the Colts in their base defense they checked to a pass. Jones' pass intended for, was intercepted by Chris Milton for the touchback, ending what had been an impressive drive, and basically sealed the Colts, 19-15, win.“That was just dumb by me and impatient,” said Jones. “That was just stupid. It was a pass all the way. I made a really bad read, and a really bad throw. It sucks it was my last play (of the game).“That was just a dumb mistake by me. That was a bad read and a bad throw. Those two compounded against each other and he ended up with a pick.”It was Jones first action of the preseason, after battling an oblique injury throughout training camp and the early preseason. While he was hard on himself, his overall play wasn’t reflective of the one mistake. Jones led the Steelers on an eight play, 63-yard drive that culminated in a 10-yard touchdown pass to. He finished the game completing 21 of 31 passes for 163 yards.“I felt good. I didn’t feel too rusty,” said Jones. “I feel good today. I took a couple of hits; nothing too crazy. My body feels good. My oblique feels really good. That is good news.”This was the first game that Jones played with offensive coordinator Todd Haley calling plays from the press box. Haley was in the press box for the first half, but moved to the sidelines for the second half. For Jones, it was the same either way.“It’s still sounds the same to me,” said Jones. “It’s still coming through a microphone in my helmet. I don’t know what he wants to do, or what we are trying to work out, but I am sure at the beginning of the season we will figure something out.”Jones is hoping to get more work this week when the Steelers play the Carolina Panthers on Thursday at Bank of America Stadium. It will be the final preparation for the regular season, and he feels like he still needs the work.“I hope so,” he said in regards to playing. “I am sure I will get a couple of series. I don’t know the amount yet, but I am sure I will get something.”