Hall of Honor class to be revealed Aug. 29

Tradition. It’s what the Steelers are built on.
The team has a tradition they are proud of, and one that shines through when you see the team’s six Lombardi Trophies.
That tradition will be on display in another fashion next week when the team announces the inaugural Hall of Honor class.
And if you can’t listen live, fear not, as it will be archived on all platforms.
Long-time Pittsburgh broadcaster and Hall of Honor selection committee member Stan Savran will host the announcement. He will be joined during the program by special guests.Savran will also broadcast “Savran On Sports” from the PNC Champions Club immediately after the program, which can also be heard on Steelers Nation Radio.