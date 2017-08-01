Hall of Honor class to be revealed Aug. 29

The inaugural Steelers Hall of Honor class will be announced on Aug. 29, with live coverage available.

Tradition. It’s what the Steelers are built on.



The team has a tradition they are proud of, and one that shines through when you see the team’s six Lombardi Trophies.



That tradition will be on display in another fashion next week when the team announces the inaugural Hall of Honor class.



The inaugural class will be announced on Tuesday, Aug. 29 in a special live event at the PNC Champions Club inside Heinz Field. The announcement will be broadcast live beginning at 10 a.m. on Steelers.com, the Steelers Official Mobile App and on the Steelers Official Twitter account, @Steelers. The audio of the program can also be heard live on Steelers Nation Radio.

And if you can’t listen live, fear not, as it will be archived on all platforms.

Long-time Pittsburgh broadcaster and Hall of Honor selection committee member Stan Savran will host the announcement. He will be joined during the program by special guests.

Savran will also broadcast “Savran On Sports” from the PNC Champions Club immediately after the program, which can also be heard on Steelers Nation Radio.