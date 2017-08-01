STEELERS NATION UNITE: Join for FREE | Login

Haden signs; trades; cuts and more

Posted 3 hours ago

If you missed anything this week, we have you covered with our weekly recap.

A look back at all the Steelers news during the final week of the preseason.

ARTICLES

Steelers trim roster to 53

The Steelers reduced their roster in advance of the NFL's 4 p.m. deadline today.
The Steelers have made roster moves in advance of today’s 4 p.m. deadline to trim the roster to 53 players.

>>> Read More

Steelers trade Cockrell to Giants

Ross Cockrell was traded for a conditional pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.
The Steelers traded cornerback Ross Cockrell to the New York Giants in exchange for a conditional pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

>>> Read More

Steelers trade Coates to Browns

The Steelers traded Sammie Coates to the Browns.
The Steelers traded wide receiver Sammie Coates to the Cleveland Browns on Saturday.

>>> Read More

Statement from NFL on Bryant

The NFL released a statement regarding Martavis Bryant on Friday afternoon.
Statement from an NFL Spokesperson ...

>>> Read More

Colbert: Steelers 'very fortunate' to get Haden

Chances to acquire 'starter-capable guys' rare at this point of a preseason.
The Steelers don’t often aggressively pursue veteran free agents just prior to the roster cut to 53, as they did with former Cleveland cornerback Joe Haden.

>>> Read More

Labriola on the win over Carolina

Several players took advantage of a chance to state a case for themselves in the preseason finale.
Someday, soon if Commissioner Roger Goodell has his way, this fourth preseason game won’t exist, but right now it still does, and Coach Mike Tomlin believes it has a purpose.

>>> Read More

Steelers pull out late win over Panthers, 17-14

The Steelers came from behind to defeat the Carolina Panthers, 17-14.
The Steelers closed out the preseason with a 17-14 win over the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.

>>> Read More

Dobbs is Digest Player of the Week

Josh Dobbs ended the preseason by leading the offense on a game-winning TD drive.
He opened the preseason by starting the first two games, and he closed it by leading the Steelers to a game-winning touchdown in the final seconds of the fourth game.

>>> Read More

What went right, wrong at Carolina

The highs and lows of the Steelers preseason finale at the Carolina Panthers.
The highs and lows of the Steelers preseason Week 4 game at the Carolina Panthers.

>>> Read More

Steelers extend Colbert's contract

The Steelers announced a two-year contract extension for Kevin Colbert.
Kevin Colbert embodies what Pittsburgh stands for - hard-working, no-nonsense, blue-collar attitude, dedicated, and loyal.

>>> Read More

Labriola on signing CB Joe Haden

Less than two weeks before the start of the regular season, the Steelers added a starting CB.
When Mike Tomlin woke up on Wednesday morning, he had no idea he was about to hit the lottery.

>>> Read More

Asked and Answered: Aug. 31

Another installment of Bob Labriola answering your questions about the Steelers and the NFL.
Do you think the offensive line will be better than last year in protecting Ben Roethlisberger? How high up on their priority list is that to the Steelers compared to prioritizing other positions that have been weak spots on the team?

>>> Read More

Tomlin on coordinators in the box, Mitchell

Mike Tomlin addressed a variety of issues leading up to the preseason finale in Carolina.
Q. When we were talking about cuts last week, you said that at this stage, some guys are ready to go for one reason or another. Can you explain what you meant by that?

>>> Read More

Steelers sign Joe Haden

Joe Haden will give the Steelers depth at the cornerback position.
The Steelers signed cornerback Joe Haden to a three-year contract on Wednesday.

>>> Read More

'Tomlin's Takes' hits on Bryant, earning a spot

Coach Mike Tomlin talked about Martavis Bryant's progress and much more.
Coach Mike Tomlin didn’t officially rule anyone out of playing on Thursday night against the Carolina Panthers, but chances are pretty good you will see some high profile starters on the sidelines as spectators.

>>> Read More

How do you get to Cleveland? Practice

Mitchell has a plan in advance of regular-season opener.
Mike Mitchell looked like a football player at practice today, more than he has since suffering a hamstring injury on the first day in pads at Saint Vincent College.

>>> Read More

Steelers place Adams on IR

The Steelers placed LB Keion Adams on Reserve/Injured List and release two others.
The Steelers have placed linebacker Keion Adams on the team’s Reserve/Injured List, it was announced today.

>>> Read More

Steelers trade for McDonald

The Steelers acquired tight end Vance McDonald from the San Francisco 49ers.
The Steelers continue to make changes to their roster, today trading for tight end Vance McDonald from the San Francisco 49ers.

>>> Read More

Labriola on the Hall of Honor

One person's view into the the mind-set behind the Hall of Honor's Inaugural Class.
It was tremendously humbling to have been asked to serve on the Selection Committee for the Steelers’ Hall of Honor, and one of the things I came to understand as the meetings progressed through the summer was that the primary purpose was recognition, not necessarily competition.

>>> Read More

Inaugural Hall of Honor class announced

The Steelers announced the 27 individuals who will comprise the Hall of Honor class.
When you think Steelers football, these are names that quickly come to mind.

>>> Read More

Asked and Answered: Aug. 29

Another installment of Bob Labriola answering your questions about the Steelers and the NFL.
Will Ross Cockrell be the starting cornerback opposite Artie Burns on opening day?

>>> Read More

VIDEOS

Getting ready for the regular season

Missi and Bob assess the final week of the preseason to get you ready for the regular season opener vs. the Browns.

>>> View Video

Random Acts of Kickoff: Watt & Ward surprise Steelers fans

T.J. Watt and Hines Ward had trivia questions and awesome prizes prepared for fans at training camp.

>>> View Video



Call of the Game: Dobbs scrambles for a last second TD

Joshua Dobbs runs toward the right end for the game winning touchdown.

>>> View Video

Around the Locker Room - at Panthers

Go around the Steelers' locker room following their 17-14 win over the Panthers.

>>> View Video

HIGHLIGHTS: Preseason vs. Panthers

The Steelers close the preseason with a 17-14 win over the Panthers.

>>> View Video

HIGHLIGHT: Dobbs runs for the win

Joshua Dobbs takes it himself for the game winning touchdown.

>>> View Video



Tomlin on Haden: 'An awesome surprise'

Coach Mike Tomlin touches on Vance McDonald, Joe Haden, and James Harrison.

>>> View Video

HIGHLIGHT: Dobbs goes deep to Hunter for 6

Joshua Dobbs connected with Justin Hunter for a 58-yard touchdown play that gave the Steelers a 10-7 lead.

>>> View Video

Colbert on signing Haden, McDonald

General Manager Kevin Colbert recaps a busy week of transactions for the team.

>>> View Video



Haden highlights

Check out some highlights from the Steelers' newly signed CB, Joe Haden.

>>> View Video

NFLN: What does Haden bring to the Steelers' secondary?

NFL Network's Heath Evans and Ike Taylor discuss where CB Joe Haden fits in with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

>>> View Video

Getting ready for the Panthers

Head around the Steelers' locker room as the team prepares for their final preseason game.

>>> View Video

Steelers acquire tight end

Missi and Tunch detail what Vance McDonald means for the Steelers.

>>> View Video

Hall of Honor Inductees

Missi and Tunch break down the Hall of Honor's inaugural class.

>>> View Video

Tomlin: 'There's a lot to be excited about'

Coach Mike Tomlin on heading into the final preseason game of the year against the Panthers.

>>> View Video



The Hall of Honor steel football

Each Hall of Honor inductee will receive a replica of a steel football presented by the United States Steel Corporation and United Steel Workers to Art Rooney Sr. in 1982.

>>> View Video

Steelers Hall of Honor Presentation

Watch the full Hall of Honor presentation as the Steelers announce the inaugural class of 2017.

>>> View Video

PHOTOS

Current Roster Gallery Embed







