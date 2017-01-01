Dupree, Chickillo a one-two punch

Outside linebacker
“Whenever my number’s called, I feel like I always have myself in a position where I’m ready to play,” Chickillo said.
Chickillo could hardly have been more ready against the Browns.
His eighth career NFL start was highlighted by his first career touchdown at the conclusion of the Browns’ first possession (Chickillo fell on the ball in the end zone after inside linebacker
Less than five minutes had elapsed when Chickillo brought Cleveland quarterback DeShone Kizer to the ground, not quite enough time, perhaps, for Chickillo to have even broken into a good sweat yet.
“It happened quick,” Chickillo admitted. “I sweat a lot so I think I was sweating.”
Dupree isn’t sweating Chickillo’s ability to fill in again against the Vikings if necessary.
“He’s a relentless rusher, keeps going, great motor,” Dupree said.
“Right from when they drafted me, that’s when the transition started,” the former sixth-round pick in 2015 recalled. “Even before then, I kinda always figured this is what I would play in the NFL, outside linebacker.
“I feel really good. I feel in shape.”
Dupree, the Steelers’ first-round selection in the 2015 draft, said the Steelers erred on the side of caution in keeping him out of the Browns game.
“In the playoffs I would have played,” he said.
Dupree also isn’t sweating any fallout from having missed the opener.
“I do a lot of cardio so I’m always going to be in shape,” he said. “And I know the playbook, so it’s just a matter of getting healthy.”