Brown and Ben do it again

“A lotta days of work, a lotta labor, a lot of sacrifice,” Brown acknowledged after what turned out to be an 11-catch, 182-yard afternoon. “I’m grateful we made it come alive in this stadium.”
Brown and Roethlisberger found their rhythm on a seven-play, 91-yard drive late in the second quarter for the Steelers’ first offensive touchdown of the season, a 4-yard pass from Roethlisberger to tight end
In the third quarter, a 41-yard pass interference penalty against cornerback Jamar Taylor on a deep ball to Brown set the Steelers up at the Browns’ 18. A second Roethlisberger-to-James touchdown pass four snaps later helped push the Steelers’ lead to 21-10.
But it was with the game on the line when Roethlisberger and Brown perhaps shined their brightest.
“It’s not our first rodeo,” Roethlisberger explained. “I see ‘A.B.’ going, I’m going to take that shot. I have all the trust in the world in him, he has it in me.
“I don’t think there are any two guys that work together more than him and I do. It’s fun to watch him play, to be on the same team with him.”
As always, Brown drew a crowd of defenders all afternoon.
He came up with his 11 receptions on 11 targets.
HEYWARD ON TUITT: Defensive end
Head coach Mike Tomlin said Tuitt was to be evaluate for a biceps injury.
“I’m not too worried but you never know,” defensive end Cam Heyward said. “(Tuitt) seemed like he was in good spirits but you never know when you get to those MRIs, we’ll see from there.
“I didn’t really see it when it happened. He said it happened on the play when he strung out the running back. I didn’t think anything of it, but when he didn’t come back I got a little concerned. We really didn’t get a chance to talk about it.”
“I’ll probably remember missing that first sack that I should have had over any of those plays,” Watt said. “But any time you can get a pick and change the possession for the team it’s huge, so I’m pretty happy with that play.”
Watt spent much of his afternoon going against offensive tackle Joe Thomas, a six-time first-team All-Pro.
“It was a lot,” Watt said. “There were some things I did well and some things that need improvement and that’s why we have film to look at.”
HE SAID IT: “What did we have as a team, 150 yards in penalties? That’s obviously not going to be conducive when we’re playing better football teams, but we’ll take the win. It was a hostile environment like we knew we were going to have. Both teams were kind of talkin’, this has been going on for a couple months now. We knew today was the day that the talk had to stop and somebody was going to have to play. I’m just thankful that we made the most plays today.” _ Safety