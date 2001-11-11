An OT thriller over a division rival

Steelers 15, Cleveland Browns 12

November 11, 2001

Cleveland Browns Stadium



Kris Brown was a busy man against Cleveland as the Steelers needed five field goals from him to pull out a win over the Browns at Cleveland Browns Stadium.



For a kicker who struggled at Heinz Field in its first season, getting that kind of production out of Brown on the road was paramount on this day.



The Steelers pounded the ball on the ground, with Jerome Bettis carrying the ball 29 times for 163 yards, averaging 5.6 yards per carry.



The defense had their way with Browns quarterback Tim Couch, holding him to 18 completions and sacking him seven times. Jason Gildon was all over the field with seven tackles and three sacks. Chad Scott and Earl Holmes both had 10 tackles, and Holmes added a sack. Also getting in on the sack-fest were Kendrell Bell, Casey Hampton and Aaron Smith.



Things got off to an auspicious start for the Steelers when, pinned at their own one-yard line, Bettis was tackled by former Steelers defensive lineman Orpheus Roye for a safety. The Browns added a touchdown on their next possession and were up 9-0 in the first quarter.



It was then time for Brown to go to work. He hit on a 31-yard field goal in the first quarter and added one from 27-yards out in the second quarter to go in at halftime down 9-6.



The teams exchanged field goals in the third quarter, Brown from 37 yards and Phil Dawson from 40 yards, giving Cleveland a 12-9 edge.



The Steelers squandered a chance to go ahead at the end of the third quarter. On first-and-goal from the two-yard line, Kordell Stewart fumbled the ball. It was first ruled out at the one-yard line, maintaining possession for the Steelers. But after review, it was ruled the ball went out of bounds in the end zone, giving the Browns possession on the touchback.



After a defensive stand, Brown tied the game at 12-12 with a 37-yard field goal.



The Steelers had the chance to win it late, but Brown’s 45-yard field goal went wide left. He had the chance to redeem himself in overtime, and came through with a game-winning 32-yard field goal.



