Adams already 'gets it'

All it took for Keion Adams to ‘get it’ was one simple visit.



It was before the NFL Draft when the linebacker from Western Michigan visited the Steelers at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, one of the team’s 30 allotted pre-draft visits.



Walking through the facility, seeing the Super Bowl trophies, the pictures of the Hall of Famers, and just meeting everyone, he immediately felt what the Steelers were all about.



“There is a rich culture, a rich tradition,” said Adams. “As soon as I walked into the building you could tell it was a family-oriented culture. The energy and the passion everyone has for football makes it a wonderful situation to be in. I am beyond excited. It’s hard to put it into words.



“You know coming into a situation like this, the Steel Curtain defense, they are known for their linebackers, they are known for getting after the quarterback and for wreaking havoc. It’s something I take pride in just being a part of.”



One other thing that Adams noticed right off the bat, is that Pittsburgh mirrors the same type of feeling he got within the walls of the Steelers’ facility. And he liked that.



“The city, the people are the city,” said Adams. “They embrace you whether they know you or not. It’s a city rich in heritage. I like that. It shows at the end of the day they aren’t going to change anything and the city knows who they are.



“The draft was hectic. My mind was everywhere. I didn’t know what was going to happen. To end up with an organization like the Steelers, in a city like Pittsburgh, is a blessing. It’s crazy how things play out.”

Signed. Sealed and Delivered! Now it's time to get to work! Pittsburgh here I come!  #SteelersNation  — Keion Adams (@civilSAVAGE1) May 11, 2017