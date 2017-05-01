A cornerback with an understanding

The scouting report onportrays a cornerback who plays with proper technique, and one who knew the responsibilities of every other player on the defense at Tennessee.“That makes the game easier for you,” Sutton, the Steelers’ first pick on the third round of April’s NFL Draft, said of the latter characteristic on the opening day of rookie minicamp. “When we’re all tied to a string out there on the field, all 11 guys, you’re able to put guys in different situations to make plays as well as help yourself out.“You knowing the calls, what to expect out there on the field, studying the film, knowing what the offense is going to give you, it just makes the game slow down for you.”To prove the point, Sutton was asked to describe a couple of position assignments from a hypothetical play he might have seen from Alabama at Tennessee, a toss-sweep to running back Derrick Henry.The first was that of the back-side defensive end: “He’s gotta close, he’s gotta find the ball. Depending on the call, he’s probably in a 5- (technique) or a 9- (technique). And then once he sees the ball going away he has to flow down to the ball, keep the ball in front, run to the ball, get to the ball.”The second was that of the back-side cornerback: “You’re flowing over the top. You’re looking for any leakage coming back, cutbacks or boots (bootlegs) out of the toss (action), anything like that. And then just find the ball, get to the ball.”Sutton left the impression he had nine more such responses in him if requested.“I started a little bit in high school,” he said of perfecting that craft. “At Tennessee, my position coach, Willie Martinez, he really helped me establish that and really got me into my preparation.”Sutton was just as detailed while talking cornerback technique as it related to covering a deep ball to wide receiver and No. 2 pick“Just tracking the receiver,” Sutton said of his intentions. “Getting out of my break good, out of my transition, wedging the receiver to the sideline and just getting my eyes back and finding the ball, locating the ball while it was in the air.”It appears as if Sutton has arrived as advertised.