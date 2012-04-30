2012 Heinz Field Event-Day Job Fair

Heinz Field will host a job fair for anyone interested in part-time event-day employment opportunities. Applicants must be 18 or older to apply.



The Heinz Field Job Fair will take place Saturday, May 5, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the Hyundai Club West Lounge at Heinz Field.



Event-day positions will be available for Pittsburgh Steelers and University of Pittsburgh football games, as well as concerts and other events that will take place at Heinz Field. Available positions include: catering, concessions, seat attendants, ticket takers/sellers, maid/porter, club attendants, event security, merchandise, guest services and elevator operators.



Parking is available at the Carnegie Science Center for $7 or take the “T” to Allegheny Station.



Any questions concerning employment at Heinz Field will be answered the day of the job fair. For more information, please log on to steelers.com/tickets-and-stadium/employment.html.